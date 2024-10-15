INDA And NWI Announce 2025 Short Course Lineup For Nonwovens Industry Professionals

CARY/RALEIGH, N.C. — October 15, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI), are excited to release the 2025 schedule of short courses. This portfolio of training content covers the full spectrum of the nonwovens value chain, ranging from raw materials to processes to products.

As two of the leading nonwovens industry organizations in the world, INDA and NWI are uniquely positioned to offer a nonwovens training program that combines classroom learning with hands-on activities in NWI’s state-of-the-art nonwoven production and testing labs on the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University.

All courses are led by expert trainers with decades of experience in nonwovens applications and technology. Guest lecturers from industry will support the program and provide unique insights. The knowledge shared during the INDA/NWI short courses cannot be found elsewhere.

“Internal expertise, industry guest lecturers, state-of-the art equipment – this course has it all!” commented a recent INDA/NWI short course attendee.

2025 INDA/NWI Training Course Schedule:

Elementary Nonwovens – January 28-29, 2025

– January 28-29, 2025 Intermediate Nonwovens – February 4-7, 2025

– February 4-7, 2025 Spunbond Technology – March 4-6, 2025

– March 4-6, 2025 Carded Nonwovens Technology – April 1-3, 2025

– April 1-3, 2025 Filter Media – April 28-29, 2025

– April 28-29, 2025 Fiber and Filament Extrusion Fundamentals – June 10-12, 2025

– June 10-12, 2025 Meltblown Technology – August 12-14, 2025

– August 12-14, 2025 Nonwoven Product Development and Innovation – September 9-12, 2025

– September 9-12, 2025 Intermediate Nonwovens – September 30-October 3, 2025

– September 30-October 3, 2025 Elementary Nonwovens – October 28-29, 2025

“INDA is excited to have reached a formal agreement with NWI earlier this year, building upon our long-standing partnership to deliver world-class training programs for nonwovens industry professionals,” said Dr. Matt O’Sickey, INDA’s director of education and technical affairs. “By solidifying our collaboration, INDA and NWI are focused on serving the training needs of our industry with the highest-quality content that delivers technical excellence and business intelligence to individuals working in nonwovens.”

“The 2025 schedule of training courses covers the key nonwoven platforms and technology concepts with an excellent mix of technical and business-minded content,” said Tom Daugherty, NWI’s deputy director. “The program is designed to provide value to experienced industry professionals, as well as those who are new to nonwovens. A new course for 2025 is Carded Nonwovens Technology. The addition of this course is based on direct feedback from our attendees, as we are committed to evolving our training program to meet the needs of the industry.”

Short Course Value Packs

As part of the 2025 short course program, INDA and NWI are offering a Short Course Value Pack incentive to provide maximum value to those organizations who are committed to workforce development. Value Packs are available in bundles of 5, 10, 15, and 20 registrations, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 25 percent, depending on the size of the Value Pack.

Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, NWI’s executive director, said, “Workforce Development is a pillar of NWI’s service offering, and the INDA/NWI portfolio of training courses is unmatched in the value it offers to organizations operating in and/or serving the nonwovens industry. The Short Course Value Pack program represents a strategic opportunity for business leaders to invest in the knowledge and expertise of their workforce to achieve a competitive advantage in nonwovens, while doing so at an extremely favorable price point.”

For more information and to purchase a Short Course Value Pack, visit https://thenonwovensinstitute.com/short-course-value-pack/

Market Specific Courses

In addition to the slate of nonwoven fabric-focused courses, end-product-specific courses include Filter Media (taught in conjunction with NWI), Wipes and Absorbent Hygiene. NWI and INDA also offer workshops in conjunction with conferences and expos, on-demand content, customized training courses and webinars on hot topics.

For more information and to register for an upcoming INDA/NWI training course, visit https://www.inda.org/training/

Source: INDA, The Association Of The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry / NWI, The Nonwovens Institute