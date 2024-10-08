EDANA Sustainability Forum 2024: Driving Innovation And Circular Solutions In The Nonwovens Industry

BRUSSELS — October 7, 2024 — EDANA, the global association for the nonwovens and related industries, is excited to announce the EDANA Sustainability Forum 2024, an event that will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of sustainability in the nonwovens sector.

This highly anticipated forum, taking place at the prestigious Royal Library of Belgium in Brussels, is designed to address critical topics surrounding sustainability, from circular economy innovations to responsible production practices. It promises to deliver actionable insights and foster collaboration across the nonwovens value chain.

Key highlights:

When? November 5-7, 2024

Where? KBR – The Royal Library of Belgium, Brussels

Registration? Register here

The EDANA Sustainability Forum evolved from EDANA’s Circular Nonwovens Forum and is set to cover all major sustainability topics relevant to the nonwovens industry, including circularity, the bioeconomy, consumer expectations, and natural raw materials.

The three-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive roundtables, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. Sessions will address topics such as:

How the EU Green Legislation will Shape the Nonwovens Industry

Navigating Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility in the Nonwovens Industry

How to Measure your Sustainability Performance

Unveiling the Future: Advancements in Durable Nonwovens for Sustainable Solutions

How to Make Trustworthy Environmental Claims

Fit for a Circular Economy: The Challenges and Opportunities of the Medical Nonwovens Industry

Why Attend?

The EDANA Sustainability Forum offers unparalleled opportunities to:

Network: Connect with key players in the nonwovens and sustainability sectors.

Learn: Gain insights from industry pioneers and policy influencers.

Collaborate: Discover new partners and explore opportunities for advancing sustainability.

Registration: Secure your spot today and be part of the conversation shaping the future of the nonwovens industry! To register, go to: https://www.edana.org/events/edana-sustainability-forum

Posted: October 8, 2024

Source: EDANA — European Disposables and Nonwovens Association