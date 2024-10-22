Dimension-Polyant Introduces Sustainable X-Pac® Laminates At Performance Days Munich

PUTNAM, Conn. — October 22, 2024 — At the forefront of delivering innovative solutions to meet the rising demand for traceable, sustainable materials, Dimension-Polyant, a producer of sailcloth and renowned X-Pac® durable waterproof laminates used in packs and bags, will showcase its latest planet-friendly fabric at Performance Days Munich, October 23-24, Booth H13.

Highlighted will be Dimension-Polyant’s new and commercialized X-Pac VX21 Ocean Edition (OE) – the company’s new fully sustainable version of its top-performing X-Pac VX21 laminate, which many leading brands rely on.

The face fabric of new X-Pac VX21 OE four-layer laminate is constructed with GRS-certified, 100 percent recycled regen™ Ocean nylon made from discarded fishing nets. All X-Pac is reinforced by Dimension-Polyant’s patented X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET. A lightweight taffeta backing, also made with 100 percent recycled post-consumer PET, provides enhanced stitch holding. As with all X-Pac materials, VX21 OE is made in Dimension-Polyant’s 100 percent carbon neutral plant.

Dimension Polyant has announced that Peak Design, a company committed to become a better and more sustainable company by reducing environmental impact, as the first brand partner to adopt X-Pac VX21 OE in an exclusive colorway, Coyote Brown, in its award-winning bag — The Everyday Backpack.

“Peak Design has a tremendous reputation for the designing and making the highest quality packs and bags for travel and camera gear and we are thrilled that it has selected our newest fabric made from discarded fishing nets to help support its environmental impact initiatives,” said Taylor North, head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant US. “We look forward to hearing all the great consumer feedback on the bag now that it’s available for purchase online.”

X-Pac VX21 OE laminates are currently available in black, white, artic grey, and sea green and will be presented along with its broad portfolio of additional high-performance X-Pac laminates at Performance Days and ISPO Munich later this fall.

Source: Dimension-Polyant