Biomaterials  Firm Modern Meadow Appoints David Williamson As CEO

NUTLEY, N.J. — October 14, 2024 — Modern Meadow, a developer of sustainable materials, has announced that David Williamson, PhD, will transition from president and chief operating officer (COO) to chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 14, 2024. Dr. Williamson has served in multiple roles within the company since 2015 and will now spearhead its next phase of growth. As CEO, Dr. Williamson will continue executing on the company’s strategic growth plan to create sustainable biofabricated materials that offer new levels of performance, sustainability and design possibilities.

“All of us at Modern Meadow have a passion for technology and innovation, and I am proud to lead us into our next chapter as we continue to advance our mission of commercializing transformative sustainable alternative materials, such as BIO-VERA,” Dr. Williamson said. “Modern Meadow is at a pivotal stage – one in which we are building on our major production milestone to produce 500,000 square meters per year of our BIO-VERA. This milestone highlights the market readiness and cost-efficiency of BIO-VERA, positioning Modern Meadow to meet increasing demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), brands and premium tanneries that are actively adopting the material.”

Modern Meadow’s strategy includes:

Streamlining operations for increased efficiency

Expanding its European market presence

Supporting commercialization and brand adoption efforts by extending its operational runway.

The company will also continue to strengthen and expand the BIO-VERA brand by developing refreshed brand messaging, in close collaboration with its commercial partners, to bring the brand to life for consumers and industry alike.

Posted: October 18, 2024

Source: Modern Meadow