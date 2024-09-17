Sandler Gruppe Launches Finexus® Brand: Sustainable Nonwovens For Molded Parts In Vehicles

SCHWARZENBACH, Germany — September 17, 2024 — finexus® is a solution for sound insulation, thermal insulation, and sustainability in vehicles. These nonwovens prove themselves in a variety of molded part applications in the mobility sector.

In interior or exterior applications of passenger and commercial vehicles, the single-polymer material finexus offers what was previously implemented using multilayer structures. From underbody to headliner and from wheel arch liner to trunk liner; with conventional drives or in electromobility.

The flexible formability of finexus nonwovens supports customized, even complex component geometries. At the same time, the nonwovens feature high strength and resistance to temperature effects.

Their acoustic efficiency reduces the noise level inside the vehicle, increasing both driving comfort and occupant safety. The polyester nonwovens also dampen the noise of the drivetrain to the outside, thus reducing noise pollution. Being an efficient thermal insulation material, finexus® also promotes the comfort of occupants.

Moreover, the lightweight finexus nonwovens offer benefits in weight and installation space in vehicle designs, thus contributing to more efficient driving. With finexus Sandler takes responsibility — for people, the environment, and the prudent use of resources. The polyester nonwovens are 100-percent single-polymer materials manufactured without chemicals or binders. They thus combine sustainability and efficiency in a circular economy, creating long-term perspectives: The nonwovens themselves, end products pressed from them as well as trimmings generated during production can be reused in the mobility sector. In addition, finexus nonwovens can be made from up to 80-percent recycled fibers, significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

Posted: September 17, 2024

Source: Sandler AG