Bally Ribbon Mills To Highlight High-Performance Webbing At The 2024 Advanced Textiles Expo

BALLY, PA — September 3, 2024 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a designwe, developer, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces that it will showcase its high-quality, high-performance webbing designs at the Advanced Textiles Expo 2024 from September 24-26, 2024. At booth E1700, BRM experts will be available to discuss the company’s award-winning materials, tapes, webbings, and specialty textiles, including high-performance webbings, E-WEBBINGS®, and other narrow fabrics.

On September 24 from 9:45–10:45 am, attendees are invited to join, panel member, Ted Fetterman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BRM, at the “Textiles for the New Space Age – Maturing R&D Stage Concepts Across Industry and Academia” panel on the show flow. This campfire session will delve into the development of advanced textiles for space environments, and the panel will discuss concept development, partnerships, and the prototyping and testing of materials both on Earth and in space.

BRM’s fabrics feature custom weave designs and high-performance fibers or fiber combinations. These patterns are created for specific end-use applications and can be customized for various industries, including aerospace, medical, safety, and commercial sectors. The technology and capabilities can also be adapted for new applications.

Among the materials to be showcased are E-WEBBINGS®, which are woven fabrics of traditional fibers combined with functional elements like conductivity, light transmission, and sensors. Composites, fabrics containing multiple unique fibers to leverage the different inherent properties of each component fiber, will also be featured. Tapes and Webbing with Superior Properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, chemical resistance, and low elongation will be on display. Additionally, BRM will highlight its Materials on Planet Mars, which includes engineered fibers and fabrics used by NASA, ESA, and commercial contractors for near and deep space applications. This includes the 3D Orthogonally woven 3DMAT Quartz Material developed for the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) compression pads, named the 2023 NASA Government Invention of the Year.

The Advanced Textiles Expo is the premier event for the textile industry, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to showcase cutting-edge products, technologies, and solutions.

For more information, connect with experts at BRM booth E1700 at the Advanced Textiles Expo or visit https://www.ballyribbon.com/.

Posted: September 3, 2024

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)