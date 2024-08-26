ZymoChem Awarded $1.57M U.S. Department Of Defense Contract For Bioindustrial Manufacturing

SAN LEANDRO, CA — August 26, 2024 — ZymoChem, the biotech company dedicated to creating sustainable materials for everyday products, today announced it has been selected as a recipient of the United States Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program (DBIMP) award in the amount of $1.57M. This selection underscores ZymoChem’s innovative approach to manufacturing bio-based ingredients and its potential to strengthen the domestic supply chain for critical materials.

The DBIMP, part of a broader initiative outlined in President Biden’s Executive Order 14081, aims to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation for a sustainable, safe, and secure American bioeconomy. ZymoChem’s selection for this program highlights the company’s alignment with national priorities to expand domestic production capabilities and bolster the bioindustrial manufacturing base here in the U.S.

ZymoChem will use the award to plan a bioproduction facility for biobased monomers used to fabricate military fabrics, tactical gear, parachute systems, aerospace materials, and other high-performance materials. Establishing domestic production of these monomers would reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

Harshal Chokhawala, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of ZymoChem, commented on the award: “We are honored to be selected for the DoD’s Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program. This recognition validates our mission to accelerate the transition to a real-zero economy through bio-based materials. Our proprietary Carbon Conserving (C2) technology platform enables the production of critical materials from renewable resources without compromising on performance, cost, or sustainability. This capability is crucial not only for everyday commercial products, but also for strengthening and domesticating vital supply chains for the government.”

“This award demonstrates our commitment to fortifying the American industrial base and national defense with breakthrough technology for the 21st century and beyond,” said Dr. Peter Emanuel, PhD, Senior Technology Advisor to the Office of Biotechnology, which falls under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “The DoD continues to build versatility, flexibility, and resiliency into our American supply chains through investments like this in homegrown innovation and talent.”

ZymoChem is just one of 30 organizations selected nationwide by the DBIMP and will leverage the award to biofabricate monomers to build performance products. If successful, the company may be eligible for a follow-on, five-year contract with the DoD worth upwards of $100M. ZymoChem was previously selected by the DoD in 2023 as a member of its BioMADE manufacturing consortium, which seeks to secure America’s future through bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration.

This award comes on the heels of ZymoChem’s recent $21 million Series A funding round, which will accelerate the commercialization of BAYSE™, the world’s first scalable, 100% bio-based, and biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP). This innovation demonstrates the company’s ability to create sustainable alternatives to petroleum-derived materials, address environmental concerns while maintaining competitive pricing, and impact multiple industries including hygiene, agriculture, and water treatment.

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: ZymoChem