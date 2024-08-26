Thomas Olsen To Leave Suominen, Markku Koivisto Appointed Interim EVP, Americas

HELSINKI — August 26, 2024 — Mr. Thomas Olsen, EVP Americas, will leave Suominen to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Markku Koivisto has been appointed as interim EVP, Americas in addition to his current role as EVP, EMEA and CTO. The change is effective as of today.

The process to recruit a new EVP, Americas will be started immediately.

“I want to thank Thomas for his contribution in leading the Americas business area and for being a valuable member of our Executive Management Team,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: Suominen Corporation