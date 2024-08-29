Samson Signs Letter Of Intent To License Applied Fiber Technology

FERNDALE, WA —August 29, 2024 — Samson, a developer of high-performance synthetic rope solutions and services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Applied Fiber. Samson will have an industrial license for Applied Fiber’s industry-leading end fitting technology. The collaboration between these two companies will allow users to expand their operational capabilities by pairing Samson’s synthetic rope design and production excellence with Applied Fiber’s proprietary termination solutions, enabling fiber rope use in previously incompatible systems and increasing opportunities for existing applications.

This technology provides high efficiency termination of synthetic rope with attachments similar to steel wire rope fittings and at a more compact size than traditional eye splices. Samson is eager to install the production equipment and implement training for operations at our Ferndale, WA, facility. Ahead of this, Samson will continue to support end-user needs for these termination solutions through our partnership with Applied Fiber and their facility in Havana, FL.

“Providing a technology beyond the traditional methods for termination of high-performance fiber rope allows optimization of operations for those experienced in synthetic rope use or interested in replacing steel wire,” highlights Dustin Heins, Samson’s Product Manager for Innovation. “Applied Fiber’s technology provides an exciting tool for Samson’s design engineers and end-users alike to improve the function of synthetic tension solutions!”

“Samson’s commitment to excellence and their forward-thinking approach to rope technology make them an ideal partner. Advanced terminations unlock rope constructions that can achieve higher levels of performance. This collaboration underscores Applied Fiber’s alignment with industry leaders to push the boundaries of synthetic fiber rope technology.” says Richard Campbell, CEO of Applied Fiber.Contact your Samson Representative to learn how Applied Fiber’s termination technology can work with your Samson rope system.

Posted: August 29, 2024

Source: Samson