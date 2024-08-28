eVent Fabrics® Prepares For A PFAS-Free Future, Offers eVent BIO And eVent alpineST Laminates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —August 28, 2024 — eVent Fabrics, a global supplier of waterproof and breathable technologies, is looking to the future and offering their partner brands eVent BIO and eVent alpineST technologies. Both are made without PFAS and are compliant with regulations requiring the removal of PFAS chemicals from many consumer products.

As the European Union and a growing list of US states phase out PFAS, eVent is uniquely positioned to offer a high level of breathable waterproof performance that will comply with new regulations.

“We look at sustainability as a journey, more than a destination,” said Chad Kelly, President of eVent Fabrics. “We continuously pursue the most sustainable options possible while ensuring our laminate fabric technologies deliver the high level of performance our customers demand. We are proud to report that eVent BIO and alpineST – both made without the use of PFAS – accomplish exactly that.”

PFAS-compliant eVent BIO and alpineST both provide long-lasting solutions for demanding apparel, footwear, and accessory applications.

eVent BIO

eVent BIO is a bio-based membrane technology that uses sustainable materials to provide the all-weather protection and performance users have come to expect from eVent fabrics. At the laminate technology’s core are highly renewable plant-based and biomass elements paired with smartly-sourced or recycled face and backer fabrics. Light, tough and flexible, eVent BIO has a reduced carbon footprint and is recyclable when it reaches the end of its lifecycle.

alpineST

alpineST is a sustainable alternative to ePTFE products that provides first-rate waterproofness, breathability, and protection in the harshest environments. Created with the planet in mind, alpineST products are built around a fluorine-free membrane laminated to recycled face fabrics. With an initial waterproofness of 25K, alpineST maintains a water column of 20K after dozens of washes.

eVent Fabrics offers a full range of PFAS-free laminate options for apparel, footwear and accessories to help ensure trusted performance in the field and compatibility with global textile recycling standards. All laminate materials are smartly sourced and feature a C0 DWR finish.

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: eVent Fabrics