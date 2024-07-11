Registration Is Open For RISE® 2024 – Research, Innovation And Science For Engineered Fabrics

CARY, NC — July 11, 2024 — Registration is open for RISE® 2024 (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics). Industry leaders will convene to discover cutting-edge nonwoven research and advancements, October 1-2, James B. Hunt, Jr. Library, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC. The theme for this year’s event is “Sustainability Solutions: Manufacturing More with Less.”

The RISE program will focus on these key topics:

Disruptive Innovation & Enabling Technology

Advancements in Natural & Bio-Based Fibers

Sustainability in Chemistry

Energy Efficiencies in Machinery

Advanced Recycling Techniques & Methods

In the News: Legislation & Regulation

Prior to RISE, continuing the program begun last year, there will be complimentary webinars featuring technology advancements and innovations. More details and topics will be announced at a later date.

The program highlights for RISE include:

RISE® Innovation Award – three finalists will compete for the Award with the winner being announced Wednesday afternoon, October 2nd. Nominations may be submitted through July 29th via the INDA website: https://www.inda.org/awards/rise-innovation-award.html

The Nonwovens Institute will host a tour of their $65 million-plus, 60,000 square-foot facilities featuring state-of-the-art equipment, pilot lines, and analytical laboratories on Tuesday, October 1st. An RSVP is required and space is limited.

A Welcome Reception on Tuesday evening, October 1st, at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Graduate Student Poster session with their latest research during the Welcome Reception.

The Nonwoven Bonding Fundamentals course which will provide a detailed overview of the major fabric bonding processes used to make nonwovens. More details are available here: https://www.inda.org/training/advanced-training.php#NBF 18-hole Golf Tournament, Monday, September 30th, Lonnie Poole Golf Course, with a start time of 12 pm. Space is limited and registration is required.

TiHive won the 2023 RISE Innovation Award for their SAPMonit technology. TiHive’s innovation, SAPMonit – a technology breakthrough, inspects millions of diapers weekly. SAPMonit delivers lightning-speed inline inspection of superabsorbents’ weight and distribution, optimizes resources, detects flaws, and accelerates R&D. SAPMonit utilizes advanced see-through cameras, high-speed vision algorithms, and secure cloud integration, revolutionizing industry norms. SAPMonit has great potential for sustainability, cost reduction, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

For more details or to register, visit: https://www.riseconf.net/

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry