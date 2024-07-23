Raoul Farer Joins The Wilson College Of Textiles And The Nonwovens Institute At NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. — July 23, 2024 — North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) are excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Raoul Farer, to the roles of professor in the Wilson College and executive deputy director at NWI.

Farer will serve as professor in the Wilson College of Textiles’ Department of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science (TECS). As executive deputy director with NWI, Farer will join the institute’s leadership team, working closely with Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi and Tom Daugherty to manage the implementation of NWI’s strategic vision.

Farer joins TECS and NWI following a 24-year career with Freudenberg Performance Materials with various assignments in Germany, Spain and the United States. Farer brings extensive knowledge in textile technologies with a specialization in nonwovens.

During his time with Freudenberg Performance Materials, Farer held roles of progressive responsibility, covering research and development, production, operations, management, and technology. He has intricate knowledge and specialized experience in numerous nonwoven technologies, including wet laid, dry laid, meltblown and spunbond, as well as various nonwoven bonding technologies, including thermal bonding, chemical bonding, hydroentanglement and needlepunching.

Throughout his career, Dr. Farer has led and championed investments in new equipment and upgrades in technology to improve the uniformity of nonwovens, optimize and modernize technologies to help reduce energy consumption, and allow for increased usage of recycled materials. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Farer and Freudenberg partnered with NWI and NC State to build a full-scale FDA-approved face mask production facility in Durham, North Carolina, while at the same time he was tirelessly championing the successful merger of Freudenberg with the nonwovens manufacturer Low & Bonar in Asheville, N.C.

Farer has also served on NWI’s Industrial Advisory Board (IAB), most recently as chair of its Executive Committee (2022-2024).

“Raoul brings immense value as a leader and faculty member with extensive industry experience,” said Dr. David Hinks, dean of the Wilson College of Textiles. “I look forward to the new insights and innovation he will bring to NWI, to our students, and across NC State. We are eager to welcome him back as a two-time alumnus with a deep knowledge of both Wilson College and the NWI. I’m excited to see the transformation of student lives his new role will enable.”

Farer began his journey in textiles and nonwovens in the early 1990s, earning his Bachelor of Science in Textile Engineering at Philadelphia University in 1994. Farer then served as a research assistant and teaching assistant at NC State, while earning a Master of Science in Textile Management and Technology (1996) and a Ph.D. in Fiber and Polymer Science (1999). During this time, Farer also participated in NWI’s fundamental nonwovens research program, studying novel dispersion technologies for wetlaid nonwovens and the formation of 3D meltblown structures via a robotic system.

Farer has published numerous peer-reviewed papers related to his research in the areas of fiber science and nonwovens, and he has sponsored several students working through NWI’s fundamental nonwovens research program.

“Having worked with Raoul from the time he was a student researcher at NC State and watching him progress in his career with Freudenberg Performance Materials, I am thrilled to have him join us here at NWI,” said Pourdeyhimi. “I look forward to working with Raoul once again and seeing NWI continue to grow with the benefit of his contributions.”

“Returning to my alma mater and NWI is a dream come true,” said Farer. “After a long career in industry at one of the world’s leading nonwovens manufacturers, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to give back to the students, NWI, the Wilson College of Textiles and NC State. Nonwovens have been my passion from the moment when I first took an introductory course as an undergraduate student. I feel very fortunate to be able to join the teams at NWI and TECS and look forward to helping our students learn and grow in their journeys toward becoming future researchers and innovators and to further strengthen our industry partnerships to help build the NWI of the future.”

