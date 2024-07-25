Nonwovenn Gears Up For Growth With Key Commercial Director Appointment Of Silke Brand-Kirsch

BRIDGWATER, SOMERSET, U.K.— July 25, 2024 — One of the world’s leading nonwoven fabric-tech companies, Nonwovenn has appointed industry luminary, Silke Brand-Kirsch as commercial director. With her career to date spent leading several businesses within the nonwoven industry, Silke will be central in spearheading the future growth and internationalisation strategy.

Silke joins Nonwovenn to bring her knowledge and experience of the sector at a pivotal time for the business with an ambitious goal of doubling turnover by 2028, working to build upon the businesses market leading position in niche, high value market segments. The move comes after she co-founded, grew, and successfully exited her co-owned independent consultancy firm and more recently held a senior position as Vice President of Product Management at Glatfelter Corporation.

Nonwovenn is already established in markets across the UK, Europe and North America, with Silke set to ensure the Nonwovenn expertise is delivered to a broader global audience, undertaking a review of the sales and innovation proposition, as well as business development.

Commenting on her appointment, Silke Brand-Kirsch said: “Joining the team at Nonwovenn is the perfect next step for my career. What attracted me to the business is that even in a sector under pressure, Nonwovenn have shown that sustainable, and profitable, growth is possible. There is a very strong leadership team in place, with a clear vision and purpose, and a market leading growth strategy. I am especially looking forward to pushing further the international customer base and bringing a more market driven approach to the business.”

“There is a clear need in the market for Nonwovenn’s offering. Their ability to continually innovate, optimise and react to help customers anticipate needs, adapt quickly, and achieve objectives is unrivalled. The team has also been fantastic to work with; vibrant, enthusiastic and engaging, exactly what the industry needs.”

David Lamb, Chairman of Nonwovenn, added: “Silke is joining our team during a very important time for Nonwovenn. Her extensive experience in the sector, combined with our drive and ambition, means we can take the business further than ever before. We are incredibly excited for what she is bringing to the team.”

Posted: July 25, 2024

Source: Nonwovenn