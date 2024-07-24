MANN+HUMMEL Honors Envalior With Corporate Social Responsibility And Sustainability Award 

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — July 24, 2024 — MANN+HUMMEL, one of the world’s largest filter manufacturers, awarded Envalior as their top supplier for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability during its bi-annual Global Supplier Event, held in Ludwigsburg, Germany, July 11, 2024.

Ulrich Striebel, Account Manager at Envalior, and Tim Albert, Sales Director for Automotive, at Envalior, attended the supplier event and received the award from Hanno Höhn, Chief Procurement Officer, and Oliver Schmitz, Vice President Global Purchasing, for MANN+HUMMEL.

“This award is a sign of the further strengthening of a long-term strategic global customer relationship with MANN+HUMMEL and that we have proven to be a responsible and future-orientated partner,” said Striebel.

Besides MANN+HUMMEL recognizing its top suppliers for their exceptional contributions in various categories, the Global Supplier Event brought together approximately 50 companies from 17 different countries to network and discuss topics around procurement, filtration technologies and execution management. Albert participated in a roundtable discussion about sustainability with several representatives from MANN+HUMMEL and Ecovadis, a global provider of sustainability ratings and intelligence for businesses.

“It was an absolute highlight and a great pleasure to participate in the roundtable discussion with experts on sustainability from Ecovadis and MANN+HUMMEL, and to explain our activities and our commitment to this very important topic for Envalior and our customers,” said Albert.

For more information on products and services provided by Envalior, visit www.envalior.com.

Posted: July 24, 2024

Source: Envalior