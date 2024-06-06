Jaanuu Appoints Michael Alexander As New CEO: The Brand Enters Its Next Phase In The Premium Medical Apparel Space

LOS ANGELES — June 5, 2024 — Pioneering medical apparel brand Jaanuu has appointed Michael Alexander as its new chief executive officer. Alexander brings more than fifteen years of leadership experience and a proven track record to Jaanuu as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

In the last decade, Jaanuu has earned its reputation as a disrupter in the fast growing, multi-billion-dollar medical apparel market. The company’s focus on fashionable styles has resulted in a product line with exceptional fit, fabrics and functionality.

In his new role, Alexander will focus on primary objectives including product evolution that’s healthcare-professional centric, strengthening company culture by empowering employees and unwavering customer satisfaction.

“Jaanuu has made tremendous strides in its first ten years and I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead such a strong brand,” said Alexander. “We’re excited to build on that momentum and further leverage the advantage we have of being a physician-founded company. That gives us a unique understanding of what healthcare professionals need while working with patients.”

Alexander comes to the Los Angeles-based company after serving as president of Next Level Apparel (NLA), a wholesale producer and seller of premium quality blank apparel. At NLA, he provided leadership to sales, marketing, and product management, with a focus on implementing strategic initiatives that delivered a cohesive, cross-functional go-to-market approach aimed at growing the company’s top line. Previously, he was executive vice president at Careismatic Brands, Inc. where he worked for more than 10 years in various leadership roles responsible for profitable revenue growth across all channels.

Shaan Sethi who co-founded Jaanuu along with his sister, Dr. Neela Sethi, MD, helped lead the search for his successor and remains on the company’s board.

“It’s been an amazing journey for Jaanuu and I couldn’t be more excited for Mike to take the company even further,” said Sethi.

Jill Granoff, senior advisor of Eurazeo and lead investor said, “Shaan has been instrumental in building the brand and we’re confident Mike’s leadership, vision and strong connections in the apparel space will elevate Jaanuu to even greater heights.”

Alexander graduated with an MBA from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA after earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from National University in La Jolla, CA.

