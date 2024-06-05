Glen Raven, Inc., Names New President Of Glen Raven Material Solutions Group

BURLINGTON, N.C. — June 4, 2024 — Glen Raven, Inc., a global supplier of performance fabrics, announced today that Joseph Davis, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in consumer products, sales and supply chain, has been named the next president of Glen Raven Material Solutions Group. Davis, who most recently served as president and general manager of Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, succeeds Dave Swers, who is retiring after a 35-year career at Glen Raven.

“Joey’s extensive experience in business strategy, business model design, supply chain and sales leadership will serve him well as the next president of our Material Solutions Group,” said Glen Raven CEO Leib Oehmig. “His career has been defined by creating a customer experience that is second to none, and most recently, Joey oversaw major transformation of a company business model resulting in new growth platforms that continue to deliver significant results.

“We are eager to add Joey’s perspective, skills and experiences to our collective team at Glen Raven,” Oehmig added.

Prior to joining Glen Raven, Davis led Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, part of the Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, for nearly 11 years. He previously served in sales and supply chain leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Price Pfister.

“I am very humbled to join Glen Raven Material Solutions and play a part in elevating some of the most iconic performance fabric brands the world over,” Davis said. “I consider myself a custodian in this role and am honored to serve, help expand our brands and make our customers’ lives better. I can’t wait to see what we do together.”

In his role as president of the largest division in Glen Raven’s portfolio, Davis will oversee go-to-market strategies and manufacturing operations for Glen Raven Material Solutions Group’s Furnishings, Shade & Marine and Protective business units, as well as its European business and Asia operations. This includes Sunbrella, the flagship brand of Glen Raven; Dickson, a French-based brand acquired by Glen Raven in 1998; GlenGuard, a global leader in high-performance protective fabrics; and Glen Raven Asia, a state-of-the-art manufacturing center established to meet the demands of a global consumer base.

“At Glen Raven, we pride ourselves on supporting our customers, and our ability to serve them and measure and track results is on display every day,” Davis said. “I look forward to helping our team weave tight connections with our customers and stay abreast of market and technology changes that impact their businesses.”

Swers, who joined Glen Raven in 1989, was instrumental in establishing the leadership position of Sunbrella fabrics within the casual furniture industry. Under his leadership, his team elevated Sunbrella from its roots as a sturdy canvas fabric to a fashion-forward global brand that is now known for both fabric performance and market-leading design. He also led Sunbrella into new applications and channels, encouraged Glen Raven to create differentiation in indoor furniture by leveraging the Sunbrella performance story and was pivotal in Glen Raven’s efforts to globalize the Sunbrella brand in the furniture and marine markets.

Swers was named president of Glen Raven Material Solutions Group (formerly Custom Fabrics) in 2013 and was also a driving force and executive sponsor for the creation of the new Glen Raven Consumer Solutions Group, part of the company’s move closer to the consumer.

“Throughout his career, Dave has led with integrity and a vision for the future,” Oehmig said. “I will miss his wise counsel and am grateful that he dedicated more than three decades of his career to Glen Raven. I also appreciate Dave’s willingness to have worked alongside Joey to ensure a seamless transition prior to beginning his much-deserved retirement.”

Posted: June 5, 2024

Source: Glen Raven, Inc.