Functional Fabric Fair Announces ‘Expert Talks’ Line Up for the 2024 New York Summer Edition

NORWALK, CT — June 10, 2024 — Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, is excited to announce its comprehensive Expert Talks program covering a wide array of topics, from sustainability to trends and the latest textile developments for its summer edition, taking place on July 16-17, 2024, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The highly curated Expert Talks program will present sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders, addressing seasonal trends in colors and materials, sustainability and business development. Sessions will also explore ethical sourcing, environmental impact, and future industry forecasts, providing valuable knowledge and actionable insights for professionals aiming to stay ahead in the apparel and functional fabric industries.

Expert Talks will be held over two days, starting on Tuesday, July 16, from 10:00 am to the last session at 4:00 pm, and will continue on Wednesday, July 17, from 10:00 am to the last session at 2:00 pm. Each of the 12 sessions will last around 45 minutes and will conclude with a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage directly with the speakers.

Expert Talks highlights include:

Dr. Jan Beringer, Elana Frosk, Mario Pace: Recycled Claims: A Case Study on Challenges, Solutions, and Validation

Alexa Dehmel, CONSULTING & DESIGN: Trend Wall Insights Performance Materials Summer 2026

Dr. S. Piril Ertem: Increasing Ultraviolet Protection Factor of Textiles using Nature Inspired Chemistry

Valentina M. Henao: Enabling Circularity through Innovation and Collaboration

Nora Kuhner: Colors & Trends—PERFORMANCE COLORS by Nora Kuehner: The full picture of summer 2026

Helen Weng: A Sustainable Future of Polyester: CELYS™ Compostable Fibre

Diana Wyman: Driving Textile Sustainability through Standards

“Functional Fabric Fair is committed to providing valuable education to propel the industry forward. Attendees will gain insights into performance fabric innovations, cutting-edge technologies, market strategies and will have direct access to top thought leaders in the industry,” states Steve McCullough, Event Director of Functional Fabric Fair.

As the premier trade-exclusive sourcing event in the US for high-performance functional fabrics and the latest textile development trends, the two-day event will welcome industry professionals to discover offerings from over 150+ textile suppliers for the Summer 2025/2026 seasons. Explore the exhibitor directory. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network at events, lounges and various show floor features like the Trend Forum.

The fair is open, free of charge, to verified designers, product, purchasing, material, and sustainability managers and others in the industry seeking to source fabrics and accessories for outdoor, sportive performance, and lifestyle apparel.

Functional Fabric Fair opens on Tuesday, July 16, from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Wednesday, July 17, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Posted: June 11, 2024

Source: Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® / RX (Reed Exhibitions)