Freudenberg Launches Complete RCY 99xx Series rPET Shirt Interlinings

HONG KONG — June 7, 2024 — Freudenberg Performance Materials Apparel (Freudenberg) is proud to announce the global launch of the complete RCY 99xx series recycled polyester (rPET) shirt interlinings. This innovative product line serves as a sustainable counterpart to Freudenberg’s renowned 95xx series, which has been a staple in the industry for over twenty years.

A Legacy reimagined: From 95xx to RCY 99xx

The 95xx series, celebrated for its unique bi-elastic properties, has earned its place as one of Freudenberg’s most sought-after shirt interlining ranges worldwide. Cherished by customers across the globe, the 95xx series has consistently delivered on quality and performance.

Sustainability meets innovation: Introducing the RCY 99xx series

Now, taking a leap towards sustainability, Freudenberg introduces the complete RCY 99xx series. Crafted from rPET, these bi-elastic interlinings are designed to complement an array of contemporary fabrics, including pure cotton, T/C, flannel, oxford, cotton & linen blends, seersucker, jersey and all types of stretch knits. The RCY 99xx series not only preserves the natural handfeel, texture, and shape of these fabrics but also infuses a fresh creative dimension into shirt design.

The RCY 99xx series boasts an impressive weight range of 30-150 g/m2, offering versatility for a diverse spectrum of shirt styles, from men’s casual shirts and women’s blouses to polo shirts, sports shirts, and even denim shirts. This adaptability ensures that designers and manufacturers have the flexibility to meet the evolving demands of the market while upholding sustainability principles.

Responsible products every season

Designed to support customers to achieve their sustainability mission, Freudenberg’s Apparel House of Sustainability(HoS) is at the forefront of driving sustainable innovation and brings forth latest solutions in every garment manufacturing season. The RCY 99xx series, emerging from HoS’s Recycled General Interlinings category, exemplifies Freudenberg’s unwavering pledge to innovation with a sustainable impact.

Posted: June 18, 2024

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials