Margasa Recycling Joins Allertex of America.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — April 8, 2024 — Allertex of America Ltd., a supplier of nonwoven and recycling solutions in the United States and Canada, is excited to announce that it has signed an agreement with Margasa to represent its machinery in the United States and Canada.

Margasa has more than 50 years of experience with engineering projects for textile recycling and nonwovens.

Its experience in these fields has allowed Margasa to export to more than 40 countries, reaching a position of international leadership.

From simple edge trim and fiber preparation to multi-cylinder tearing lines as well as baling systems Margasa offers solutions to cover a variety of needs.

Together, Allertex and Margasa look forward to a great future serving the industry providing solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Posted April 8, 2024

Source: Allertex of America