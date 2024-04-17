Anthony Pappalardo Joins Herculite As Regional Sales Manager For Shade Products

EMIGSVILLE, PA — April 17, 2024 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator in High Performance and Custom Fabrics with recognized brands such as Coastline Plus and Patio 500, is pleased to announce that Anthony Pappalardo has been hired as Regional Sales Manager covering the Midwest and Southeast to develop and grow relationships with End Product Manufacturers and related sales personnel for all Awning and Marine brands and to promote awareness, loyalty and consumption of our industry-leading awning fabric brands through our distribution partners.

Anthony Pappalardo comes to Herculite with experience developing and surpassing sales and marketing programs that grow sales revenues across national distribution channels. He has a background in sales, operations management, business and product development, OEM direct sales, and management in both B2B and B2C environments.

With 25 years of experience, Anthony avidly supports the industrial fabrics industry. He has served on advisory boards and participated in industry expert roundtable discussions.

Source: Herculite Products Inc.