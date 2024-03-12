Freudenberg’s Sant’Omero Site Implements ZDHC

WEINHEIM, Germany — March 12, 2024 — Freudenberg Performance Materials Apparel Europe (Freudenberg) has reached a further sustainability milestone: The new Freudenberg Apparel Competence Center in Sant’Omero, Italy, successfully completed the 4sustainability® Chemical Management protocol (4s CHEM) recently and reached the Advanced Level. The aim of the protocol is to progressively eliminate toxic and hazardous chemicals and related risks throughout the production process. By complying with this, Freudenberg has once again shown its commitment to protecting people and the environment.

Competence center for interlinings dedicated to sustainability

Freudenberg opened its Apparel Competence Center in Sant’Omero in May 2023. The factory in Italy is an innovative competence center that coats and finishes nonwoven, woven and weft interlinings for apparel customers in Europe.

Freudenberg has now taken the next logical step: as part of a comprehensive audit, the Apparel Competence Center has implemented ZDHC guidelines in its production process. To achieve this, Freudenberg called in the experts from Process Factory, a consultancy that specializes in sustainability topics. With their support, Freudenberg’s Sant’Omero site has reached the Advanced level of the 4sustainability® Chemical Management protocol (4s CHEM), in line with the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Program.

Implementation is controlled annually based on this protocol and offers companies in the fashion industry a high degree of reliability. It guarantees structured, fully transparent procedures, regular monitoring, and continuous control of Freudenberg’s production processes.

ZDHC stands for the highest standards for sustainable chemical management

By demonstrating its rejection of environmentally harmful chemicals and substances, the Apparel Competence Center shows that Freudenberg gives top priority to taking responsibility for people and the environment.

The aim of the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation and its globally recognized Roadmap to Zero Program is to eliminate the release of toxic chemicals in the textile and fashion industry’s supply chain based on the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (ZDHC MRSL).

By applying the 4s CHEM protocol, the production site in Sant’Omero is sending a clear signal to the fashion industry that Freudenberg products meet the highest quality standards and are also safe and environmentally friendly.

“The 4s CHEM implementation proves once again that we not only stand for premium quality, but also for products that meet the highest sustainability standards. In addition, it shows that we are serious about our responsibility for people and the environment,” said Christian Cavaletti, director of Operations Apparel Europe.

Sustainability as a company policy

Sustainable solutions are part of Freudenberg’s DNA. For example, the company continuously invests in advanced technologies to preserve resources and make its processes more sustainable. The Freudenberg Apparel House of Sustainability plays a central role in this. This holistic concept defines measures that contribute toward a sustainable future. By implementing and consistently applying the 4s CHEM protocol, the Freudenberg Apparel Competence Center in Sant’Omero has taken a further step towards reaching this goal.

Posted: March 12, 2024

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg)