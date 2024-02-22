Saurer Technocorder TC2 With Brilliant Innovations At Techtextil Frankfurt 2024

KEMPTEN, Germany — February 21, 2024 — Techtextil is the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. This year, it will again draw large numbers of industry experts to Frankfurt from 23 to 26 April 2024. As a regular participant, Saurer Twisting Solutions is delighted to be welcoming customers and experts from all over the world to its Booth B52 in Hall 12. The focus is the two-for-one twisting machine TechnoCorder TC2 with brilliant innovations and valuable customer benefits.

The Saurer TechnoCorder TC2 is a high-performance machine for twisting single and multiple yarns from a multitude of supply materials in a very wide range of count materials. The further development of the TechnoCorder TC2 is never-ending and thus offers Saurer customers significant competitive advantages.

Even more flexibility with the TechnoCorder TC2?

That’s a definite yes since the options for flexible use of the TechnoCorder TC2 (PreciWinding and Oiling device) are complemented by the two new option fine yarn count pot and special equipment for coarse yarn counts. Those new additions expand the processible yarn count range of the gauge 670 even further and enable our customers to broaden their product range.

Fine yarn counts – we have what you need!

The new fine yarn count pot lowers the processible minimum yarn count range to 110 dtex which results in customer being able to produce sewing yarns, for example.

Coarse yarn counts give you a headache? We have the remedy for that!

Our new special equipment for coarse yarn counts for the gauge 670 can provide significant advantages when processing coarse yarns. The yarn count range can be expanded to a maximum of 33000 dtex thanks to a balloon limiter ring. Furthermore, the product range can be broadened with ease.

Further innovations and additional advantages

Our newly developed ball yarn brake does not only prevent the accumulation of yarn debris in the brake chamber, but also enables the customer to adjust the brake settings within mere seconds. This also results in a reduction of the set-up time as well as the cleaning requirements. Furthermore, the machine’s availability and productivity are enhanced at the same time.

The Saurer exhibition team is looking forward to welcoming customers and visitors at the Techtextil 2024 and to informing them about the advantages of the

TechnoCorder TC2 in person.

Posted: February 22, 2024

Source: Saurer Technologies GmbH & Co. KG