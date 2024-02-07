INDA: The World Of Wipes® International Conference 2024 Opens Registration

CARY, NC — February 7, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that registration and tabletop exhibit reservations are open for the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference. WOW 2024 will take place June 17-20 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN. The theme for this year’s event is “Wipes Innovation & Sustainability – From Inception to Perfection.”

WOW will feature not-to-be missed content in responsible sourcing, end-of-life solutions, and innovations in sustainability. Industry leaders, such as The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark Professional, and Nice-Pak, amongst others, will present their sustainability insights in formulations, industrial and institutional wipes, alternatives to plastics, production technologies, recycling options, and regulatory issues.

Preceding WOW will be three pre-conference webinars led by wipes experts:

Berry Global – “Unveiling Sustainability: Navigating the Complexity of Raw Materials Through Life Cycle Assessments” – Wednesday, May 29th, 11 am EDT

NatureWorks – “EU Biopolymer Regulations” – Wednesday, June 5th, 11 am EDT

RFA – “#FlushSmart – Fighting Toilet Crimes All Over the U.S.” and INDA – “Flushability Standards and Labelling” – Wednesday, June 12th, 11 am EDT

Full details for the conference and the webinars, including abstracts and speaker information, will be released in the next two weeks via the WOW website. https://www.worldofwipes.org/index.html

New this year is the Formulations 101 Workshop to be presented by Doug Cole, Vice President – Global Product Development, Rockline Industries. The Workshop will take place during lunch on Tuesday, June 18th and the focus will be on skin care formulations and preservatives.

WOW kicks off with the WIPES Academy, June 17-18. The course will be led by Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, and her team of wipes professionals from Crown Abbey LLC. Participants will gain insights from product concept to commercialization. Participants will develop insights about materials, design, manufacturing, packaging, and cost implications for industrial, institutional and consumer wipes applications.

Back by popular demand is Lightning Talks. Tabletop exhibitors will give a five-minute presentation on their technologies, innovations, and capabilities. Participants may then follow up with the tabletop exhibitors during the evening reception.

Nominations are still being accepted for the World of Wipes Innovation Award®. Nominees will be selected from a range of products and technologies that have been commercially available two years prior to WOW 2024. Products and technologies may include end product components, fabrication techniques, or end-products that use a nonwoven technology. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 15th. Finalists will make their presentations to WOW participants on Tuesday, June 18th, with the Award being presented Thursday morning, June 20th.

To register or reserve a tabletop display, visit WOW 2024. https://www.worldofwipes.org/index.html

