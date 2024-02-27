INDA Appoints Dan Noonan As New Director Of Memberships And Business Development

CARY, N.C. — February 27, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has named experienced sales and business development professional, Dan Noonan, as its new director of Memberships and Business Development. Noonan brings 20 years of experience leading sales teams across the United States at Localedge/Hearst Media Services.

Noonan will be responsible for enhancing the value of INDA membership and its industry supporting programs. He will work with staff, leadership, and members to identify and expand opportunities to enhance our programs, services and our relevance to the industry.

“We are pleased to have Dan on board at INDA. Dan will surface opportunities which boost the value of INDA membership while supporting our mission for industry growth,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President & CEO.

“I’m excited to join the team at INDA. It’s only been a few days, but I’ve already found that this is an amazing group that is dedicated to both our members and the industry as a whole. I’m really looking forward to connecting with our membership to learn more about their individual needs and what role INDA can play in delivering value to them.”

Noonan holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Providence College.

For questions regarding INDA membership, Dan Noonan may be reached at dnoonan@inda.org

Posted: February 27, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry