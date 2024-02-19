GALLS® Strengthens Commitment To Military And Defense With Strategic Acquisition Of LVI

LEXINGTON, Ken. — February 19, 2024 — GALLS®, a supplier serving America’s public safety and military professionals, proudly announces the completion of a major acquisition of LVI. LVI, a Galls Company, is a multi-faceted Third Party Logistics (3PL) Partner with over 28 years of experience supporting the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Army, Navy, USMC, and Air Force with clothing and textile functions, military logistics, and supply chain solutions to ensure mission-critical combat readiness. The acquisition marks a significant stride for GALLS as it seeks to expand its foothold in the military and defense sector.

Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS, explained: “The recent acquisition of LVI aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives, bolstering our commitment to the men and women in uniform. It provides GALLS with unique opportunities to enter DLA contracts and solidifies our relationships with key branches of the military, including the U.S. Army and Navy.”

GALLS recognizes the value of LVI’s expertise in 3PL military logistics services, enabling the company to broaden its service capabilities. This expansion will enhance GALLS’ ability to offer end-to-end supply chain solutions, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive provider in the public safety and military markets.

GALLS continues its tradition of excellence in serving public safety and military professionals, building on a legacy that dates to 1983. This acquisition follows previous strategic moves, such as the acquisition of Patriot Outfitters in 2017 and U.S. Patriot in 2022, making the combined company the largest distributor in the U.S. Military individual community.

Posted: February 19, 2024

Source: GALLS®