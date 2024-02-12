Columbia Sportswear’s Omni-Heat Infinity Supports Historic U.S. Return To The Moon

PORTLAND, Ore. — February 12, 2024 — In a move to advance technologies, material innovations and lay the foundation for a sustainable human presence on the Moon, heat insulation technology used in outdoor apparel will be implemented on a lunar lander in a first-of-its-kind partnership between Columbia Sportswear, a global innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products, and Intuitive Machines, a space exploration company focused on pioneering the commercial landscape of the Moon.

Omni-Heat™ Infinity, a propriety heat-reflective technology developed by Columbia Sportswear, is set to go to space with the upcoming launch of Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander. In laboratory simulations leading up to this launch, Intuitive Machines’ researchers determined that the gold metallic foil of Columbia’s innovative Omni-Heat Infinity fabric will provide benefits toward insulating the lunar lander against the harsh temperatures of space, which can vary between -250° and 250° Fahrenheit.

Following a multi-year scientific partnership first announced in 2021, and a shared commitment to innovation and exploration, Columbia is proud to put its Omni-Heat Infinity technology to the ultimate test in new frontiers as a scientific partner.

“As an apparel company developing outdoor products for all seasons and all activities, it’s imperative that we test our technologies in the most extreme conditions and find ways to innovate beyond our customers’ current needs,” said Dr. Haskell Beckham, Vice President of Innovation at Columbia Sportswear. “Taking key learnings from this partnership, we’ll be able to create new products that will help people enjoy more of the outdoors – regardless of conditions – and ultimately unlock the outdoors for everyone here on Earth.”

Selected by NASA to deliver scientific payloads to the surface of the Moon with its Nova-C lunar lander, Intuitive Machines is hoping to mark the United States’ first return to the lunar surface in 50 years. The liftoff of the IM-1 lunar mission is targeted for a multi-day launch window that opens no earlier than February 14, 2024 and the mission will be streamed live on NASA TV and https://www.intuitivemachines.com/im-1.

“Columbia is focused on developing and testing new technologies in challenging environments and our ongoing partnership with Intuitive Machines has the potential to drive even more innovation for our brand. As we look forward, we have an opportunity to set new standards – for ourselves and for the industry,” said Joe Boyle, Brand President of Columbia Sportswear.

IM-1 will be Intuitive Machine’s first of three scheduled lunar landings as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (“CLPS”) initiative, a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon’s surface as part of CLPS will lay the foundation for a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and the commercial development of the Moon.

“Creating and defining the lunar economy requires innovation beyond the industry norm,” said Steve Altemus, President and CEO of Intuitive Machines. “By integrating Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity technology into our IM-1 lunar mission, we believe we’re trailblazing a path for near-term Earth solutions and the next generation of commercial space exploration that will open access to the Moon for the progress of humanity.”

To celebrate this historic moment, Columbia is taking over the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas on February 19 to highlight the important role that Omni-Heat Infinity technology is playing throughout this important mission.

Posted: February 12, 2024

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company