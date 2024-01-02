Carrington Textiles: Exhibiting Stretch Flame Resistant Textile Innovations In The Middle East

ADLINGTON, England — January 2, 2024 — Global manufacturer of flame resistant fabrics, Carrington Textiles, is exhibiting its latest developments in stretch FR and sustainable workwear products, at Intersec in Dubai in January 2024.

The company’s latest innovation, Flametougher 290AS Flex, represents a significant advancement in electrical arc flash protection with a composition of CORDURA® nylon 6,6 to ensure certified strength as well as EOL fibres by XLANCE® for elasticity and comfort. This innovative stretch flame resistant fabric is designed to provide enhanced safety for professionals working in environments where electrical arc flashes pose a significant risk.

Additionally, Carrington Textiles is showcasing a range of new flame resistant products, including Flameflex 300AS, Flametuff Satin 250 AS, as well as Flameshield Satin 425 developed to achieve an impressive class 2 rating for welding protection. These products offer superior protection against flames and heat, ensuring the safety of workers in high-risk industries.

Furthermore, the textile manufacturer is extending its range of lightweight inherent FR fabrics from the Flameban family incorporating Lenzing fibers, an eco-friendly alternative containing a cellulosic base generating moisture management properties. This blend not only enhances comfort but also provides exceptional flame resistance, making it an ideal choice for professionals seeking both protection and comfort.

Continuing Carrington Textiles’ commitment to sustainability, the company is exhibiting at Intersec 2024 its new Tahoe as part of the stretch workwear fabric range containing 29-percent REPREVE® recycled polyester. Tahoe boasts a remarkable 20 percent stretch due to the inclusion of 4 percent EOL fibres by XLANCE®. This eco-friendly workwear textile not only reduces environmental impact but also offers the flexibility and durability needed for demanding work environments. With these innovations, Carrington Textiles continues to prioritise safety, comfort, and sustainability in its product offerings.

Carrington Textiles’ Sales Director, Paul Farrell, said: “Attending Intersec presents an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our extensive range of products in the market, including textiles from our workwear and flame-resistant collections, as well as our NFPA2112 fabrics. Our participation in the event enables us to strengthen existing relationships with customers and partners while also exploring new business prospects in this exciting region.”

To find out more about Carrington Textiles’ new developments, visit their stand at Intersec in the Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 16th until 18th January in hall 7, stand G12, or visit carrington.co.uk.

Posted: January 2, 2024

Source: Carrington Textiles