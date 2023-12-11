Dimension-Polyant Receives ISPO Munich 2023 Textrends Award For Sustainable X-Pac® Fabric

PUTNAM, CT — December 11, 2023 — With hundreds of fabrics submitted for ISPO Munich’s 2023 Textrends awards, Dimension-Polyant, the world’s leading sailcloth producer and manufacturer of durable X-Pac® waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, is proud to have impressed the competition’s stringent jury to receive a Top Ten award for its X-Pac® RX30 laminate in the Soft Equipment Category.

Ready to tackle the outdoor elements, X-Pac® RX30 is a 3-layer laminate made with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled 300 denier polyester face fabric and distinguishable X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology for an innovative three-layer construction that’s rugged, flexible and 100 percent waterproof. The laminate features a lighter weight recycled polyester film backing to provide provides a sleek, technical appearance. The recycled polyester fiber and backing is made from discarded PET bottles sourced in the USA.

As with all X-Pac® materials, the RX30 laminate is made in Dimension-Polyant’s Putnam, CT facility, which is 100 percent climate neutral. It carries Dimension-Polyant’s cleenTEC® seal, which guarantees it is 100% climate neutral by including recycled or bio-based components with the added sustainable measure of having climate offsets directly applied. Working with internationally- respected ClimatePartner, Dimension-Polyant calculates the total environmental impact of each cleenTEC® fabric to offset its carbon footprint.

“Knowing how competitive the Textrends jury selection is, we are thrilled to have received an ISPO Munich 2023 Textrends Top 10 Award for our X-Pac® RX30 – our most balanced construction for performance outdoor or urban backpack applications,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant. “The judges were impressed with the not only with the fabric’s sustainable content, but also its distinct look and distinctly soft, lux hand feel.”

ISPO Textrends celebrated its tenth anniversary at ISPO Munich 2023, which took place November 28-30. According to ISPO organizers, the show was the hotspot for the international sports business community with over 2,400 exhibitors.

Posted: December 11, 2023

Source: Dimension-Polyant