Sustainability And Industry Innovation In Focus At Recent CINTE Techtextil China 2023

SHANGHAI — October 3, 2023 — Since the rapid growth brought about by the pandemic, the technical textiles and nonwovens markets are stabilising towards a new normal – one in which technological innovation, sustainable development, and intelligent manufacturing are the most sought-after qualities. Held from 19 – 21 September 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the fair amplified this new industry direction, both through its fringe programme and across the booths of the 40,000 sqm show floor.

With a nearly one-third increase from 2021, 467 exhibitors representing 13 countries and regions engaged a significantly international visitor flow, numbering 15,542 total visits from 52 countries and regions. Suppliers showcased up-to-date products for multiple application areas, with various equipment, technical textiles and nonwovens for agriculture, automotive, protective apparel, and medical and hygiene especially prevalent.

Speaking at the fair’s close, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, had an optimistic outlook for the future of the sector: “Sustainability and innovation often go hand-in-hand, and walking through the various halls, zones, and pavilions these past few days the evidence for this was widespread. With environmental protection more important than ever, and buyers across application areas increasingly sourcing eco-friendly solutions, our exhibitors were well-placed to meet that demand. This fair is consistently at the leading edge of technological progress, and with the global and domestic markets showing signs of improving further, we are already looking forward to what we can offer at next year’s edition.”

With many overseas exhibitors making a comeback, this year’s fair was marked by the return of the Taiwan Pavilion and the 40-exhibitor strong European Zone. Beyond the international areas, domestic pavilions were organised by Beijing Guanghua, China Hang Tang Group, Funing, Jiujing, Shenda, Tiantai, Xianto, and Xiqiao, showcasing nonwovens for various sub-sectors, including filtration and medical. Valuable insights were exchanged at multiple fringe events, including the 11th China International Nonwovens Conference, the Advanced Technical Textiles Industry Chain Synergistic Innovation Development Forum, various events covering marine textiles and rope netting, and the “Kingsafe Dangs” National University Students’ Nonwovens Development and Applications Showcase. Visitors, meanwhile, were pleased with the innovation on show across the entire platform.

Exhibitors were eager to reconnect with domestic and global collaborators

“At this edition we are showcasing our latest innovational textile tools for the nonwovens sector, and while we are focusing on the China market, we have also seen buyers from the Middle East, Europe, Korea, and North Asia. This is a more international fair – China is open to the world again, and we can see around us that everyone is here, and the quality and innovation of buyers has improved greatly in the past three to four years. E-mobility and sustainability are two very clear trends.”

Mr Kabilen Sornum, Vice President Asia Pacific, Marketing & E-Commerce, Groz-Beckert East Asia

“Cinte Techtextil China helps us quickly reach target customers and expand in the Chinese market, while being in the European Zone helps reinforce our branding. The new-energy vehicle industry’s rapid development means more opportunities for automotive interior accessories. Recycled and bio-based materials have become more important for sustainability and improved product performance. Technological advancement, customisation, and intelligent and high-end development are also future trends.”

Ms Jenny Zheng, Strategic Sales, J.H. Ziegler Nonwovens and New Materials (Huzhou)

“Itema manufactures weaving machines that can be fine-tuned to produce almost every kind of fabric, with our technical textiles division covering all of the different segments, from geotextiles to a variety of coatings. One recent innovation is carbon fibre paper, produced using a machine that can weave flat fabrics. At Cinte Techtextil China 2023 we have received more qualified leads than in previous years, and compared to 2018 there has been a big increase in demand for technical textiles from our customers, especially regarding coating, fibreglass, and carbon fibre.”

Ms Sabrina Brignoli, Marketing & Communications Specialist, Itema S.p.A.

“At this edition we have launched some innovative halogen-free flame retardant solutions, hoping to attract new customers. In addition, many of our downstream customers also attended the exhibition, so this platform also provides us with a convenient place for communication. We hope to contribute to the industry’s environmental development and reduce carbon emissions, and this platform can help us to convey the message to the industry.”

Mr David Wang, Coated Fabric China Sales Manager, Stahl Coatings and Fine Chemicals (Suzhou)

“This fair has played a positive role in our business and product promotion for many years. Our antimicrobial products are deeply related to sustainable development – end consumers have higher demands for safety, hygiene, functionality and sustainability of textile products, and this aligns with our company’s direction. This was our third time participating in the fringe programme, and every time we have been able to find new potential customers.”

Mr Steven Liu, Sales Manager, Sanitized (China) Ltd

Purpose-driven buyers sourced up-to-date products

“This is my first time visiting Cinte Techtextil China, and I am here specifically looking for a high-strength polyethylene yarn for application in the aerospace industry. We export across Europe and everywhere around the world, from Finland, to China, Taiwan, Indonesia, India, and the US. The market is growing after the pandemic, for example the aerospace industry experienced a downturn but has since rebounded.”

Mr Philip van Leersum, General Manager, DIT B.V

“Our company mostly exports bags with functional characteristics to Europe, for military, firefighting, medical, and more, and this fair is our most important sourcing channel. The protective fabrics displayed by IBENA and other exhibitors are highly compatible with our needs, and we will continue to connect with these companies. This is a unique platform that brings together all aspects of different, highly-specialised technical textile products and technologies.”

Mr Du du Lee, Purchas, Dongguan Ever Strong Bags & Caps Manufacturing

Fringe programme inspired innovation and cooperation

“Hohenstein is a leading textile research, testing and certification organisation from Germany and the founder of OEKO-TEX®. This highly specialised fair allows us to reach new upstream and downstream customers across the entire technical textiles industry, and it’s very helpful for us to target the non-manufacturing industry. Speaking at the Innovation Development Forum increases the audience’s awareness of our organisation, and is a big reason this fair is so attractive – it offers new insight, business exchange and knowledge sharing.”

Mr Charles Nie, Business Director, Hohenstein Textile Testing (Shanghai)

“I was glad to participate at the “Kingsafe Dangs” University Students’ Showcase, which has a great educational significance for students to apply textbook knowledge to real-life applications. At the same time, it allows us to better evaluate students’ learning, and we can adjust our talent training models to better suit their career paths. The participation of leading enterprises means they can establish closer relationships with the universities and support education development.”

Mr Ni Yangsheng, President, China Textile and Apparel Education Society

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA). The next edition of Cinte Techtextil China will take place from 19 – 21 September 2024 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Posted: October 3, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA)