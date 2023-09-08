The Biennale Show Techtextil India’s 9th Edition Is Set To Stage A Portfolio Of Advanced And Innovative Solutions

MUMBAI — September 8, 2023 — Back to the show floor after two years, Techtextil India 2023 will be held from 12 – 14 September 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The three-day event will bring together 160+ industry players who will display 200+ brands and specialised products and technological solutions from the industry with a line-up of live demonstrations.

Produced and carefully designed to serve a unique purpose, technical textile is a significant arm of the widespread textile Industry. The event will be an impressive mix of companies showcasing machinery, equipment and accessories, fibres and yarns, non-wovens, filtration, masterbatches, functional textiles, composites, coated textiles and much more. The exhibiting companies are either manufacturers, dealers or suppliers making the show an ideal platform to connect with the relevant B2B trade visitors who are potential buyers.

The trade fair will be marked by the presence of Indian and international companies. With 200+ prestigious brands on board, the event will feature participants like Arvind Limited, Park Non-woven, Sarex Chemicals, Welspun Global Brands, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Yarns, Meera Industries, Rajshree Fabrics and amongst others. The presence of companies from international markets like China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, Italy and the USA, will encourage cross-border business and exchange of expertise and knowledge. International companies include Dilo, Autefa Solution, Brückner Textile Technologies, Georg Sahm, Karl Mayer and several others, that signify the value of the show from a global standpoint.

The Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world with a market size of nearly USD $22 billion and the Government aspires to take this market to USD $40 billion in the next 4-5 years. With a view to position the country as a global leader in Technical Textiles, National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) has taken the lead in supporting R&D for application and machinery development, initiatives for market development through exhibitions/knowledge sessions, support the start-up ecosystem, investing in high end quality control systems and finally creating manpower and quality education for technical textiles through internships and other programs.

Gratified by the Indian government’s initiatives towards the industry and welcoming the 9th edition of the show, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, shared: “Techtextil India has acquired its name globally in this niche industry. I am proud to say that the show has become a robust platform to discover, source and launch new products in the industry while building business and network. I encourage every stakeholder associated with the show and the industry to tap the opportunities and leverage the platform of Techtextil India. The Ministry of Textiles is spinning new initiatives and they are in full swing. Also, we are empowered by the latest technologies, digital access and improved infrastructure facilities. I can positively say that the show is coming up at absolutely the right time and will lead to a high business convergence giving strong impetus to the technical textile segment in India.”

A series of initiatives, schemes and projects have been initiated by the Ministry of Textiles. PM MITRA Parks launches, PLI Schemes, release of New HSN Codes and new quality standards, focus on skill development and other measures are designed in the interest of the Indian textile players and compound the growth of manufacturing, trade and employment across the nation.

Backed by series of curated seminars and panel discussions led by prominent experts from the ministry, industry associations, companies and institutes and other backgrounds, makes Techtextil India a 360°-degree platform to source first-hand information and insights alongside building business, expanding network and strengthening the brand presence in the industry.

Interesting talks and panel discussions under Techtextil India Symposium are planned across two days of the show to impart valuable insights, ideas and awareness around the themes. Day one will see series of discussions revolving around Geotextiles and India’s Infrastructure with Gherzi as the knowledge partner. Day two will bring to limelight the domain of medical textiles with the 3rd edition of Meditex conference which will be organised in association with South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and Gold Partner Indorama Ventures. It is one of the oldest associations sponsored by the industry and is supported by the Ministry of Textiles.

A dedicated pavilion is curated to spotlight the Medical Textiles which will be accessible to the visitors across all three-days. This distinctive showcase has garnered the participation of prominent medical textile brands like Indorama Hygiene Group, KTEX Nonwoven, KOB Medical Textiles, Manjushree, Sidwin and others who are committed to shape the trajectory of the sector. In collaboration with SITRA, this collective effort is poised to chart a path towards a dynamic future for the medical textile industry.

Extending support to the show are the associations like the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA). The supporting Centre of Excellence include: Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA), Dattajirao Kadam Technical Education Society (DKTE), Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA) and SITRA.

Technical textile is a prodigious segment with numerous opportunities to fuel the growth of the overall Indian textile industry and eventually the economy. This makes Techtextil India an undisputed B2B platform to unlock the potential and expand the businesses.

Posted: September 8, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd