Insight Textiles Announces Significant Investment & Urgent Need For New Hires

STUART, Va. — September 26, 2023 — Insight Textiles, part of the Apex Mills family of companies and a USA-based manufacturer of specialty industrial fabrics has made significant investments in infrastructure since opening in January 2023. The company’s most recent investments in production equipment and infrastructure will increase throughput, reduce delivery time, and has created immediate career employment opportunities for the local community.

Insight Textiles in Woolwine is actively seeking highly motivated individuals to join its team. To learn more about the available positions and to submit applications, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the careers page on Recruitment (adp.com).

Insight Textiles offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and a supportive work environment. Current hiring includes a variety of positions in the Finishing Department, including:

Pad Operator;

Relief Operator;

Delivery Operator;

Material Handler; and

Entry Operator.

“The state-of-the-art machinery investments will require less material handling, reduce costs, and be fully operational at the end of September. We look forward to welcoming new talent to our fabric finishing team,” said Jimmy Dollarhite, Insite Textiles plant manager. New team members will support our 3rd shift Finishing operations to increase customer deliveries by 30 percent.

Other facility investments include maintenance and monitoring upgrades, broadband internet, communication, and computer systems.

“We are confident that our investments and the addition of skilled professionals will drive our company’s success to new heights. A large part of our decision to locate our innovative fabric facility in Woolwine, Virgina was driven by the work ethic and skill of the workforce in the surrounding communities which we so greatly value. We are committed to our customers, our community and support of the domestic textile industry,” said Jonathan Kurz, Apex Mills president and CEO.

For hiring information, please contact Gina Gunter@ggunter@insighttextiles.com or stop by

the Woolwine facility at 138 Elamsville Road, Stuart, VA 24171

Posted September 26, 2023

Source: Insight Textiles, An Apex Mills Company