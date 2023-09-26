Bally Ribbon Mills Features Highly Specialized Engineered Woven Fabrics at SAFE Association 61st Annual Symposium

BALLY, Pa. — September 25, 2023 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM) — a designer, developer, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it will highlight its creative solutions for product design and development at the SAFE Association 61st Annual Symposium, which will be held October 10-12 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Virginia Beach, Va., Booth #132. On display will be a selection of the company’s high-performance webbings, including safety webbings and tapes, ideal for military, aerospace, fire, law enforcement, industrial, and commercial fall protection personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as specialty items to showcase BRM’s capabilities.

Using its decades of weaving expertise, BRM designs, engineers, and manufactures materials that maximize the end products’ performance characteristics and properties — including strength, durability, resistance to abrasion, chemicals, heat and weather. BRM enjoys the challenge of assisting customers in problem resolution and innovation creation regarding material selection in their design and development phases. BRM’s services include development of customized innovations, complete engineering and solutions, sample preparation, and full-scale and specialty manufacturing.

Recently, BRM participated in an exciting project with Sierra Space in which embedded fiberoptic sensors were woven into Vectran ® webbing and then later integrated into an inflatable test article that was tested at NASA Johnson Space Center for potential use in future inflatable habitat structures for NASA Lunar Gateway and Mars missions.

Experts will be on hand at booth #132 to show how BRM can design, develop and manufacture specialized, engineered, woven safety webbings and tapes. Made from Nylon, Polyester, Nomex®, Kevlar®, Vectran®, PBI®, Nextel®, and other specialty fibers, BRM’s safety webbing and tapes are ideal for applications requiring high tenacity, abrasion resistance and flame and heat resistance. They are also a good choice for controlled elongation applications as well as those requiring chemical resistance in specific environments, and can be used for shoulder straps, harness webbing, and chin straps, as well as helmet suspension, binding tapes, loop tapes, lap belts, shock absorbing webbing, flotation device webbings, parachute assemblies, and other aerospace safety applications.

Posted September 26, 2023

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills