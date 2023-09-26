AFFOA Introduces Product Accelerator For Functional Fabrics (PAFF), Exclusive To Fabric Innovation Network Members

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — September 25, 2023 — Advanced Functional Fabrics of America Inc. (AFFOA) is excited to introduce the Product Accelerator for Functional Fabrics (PAFF) program, exclusively for AFFOA’s Fabric Innovation Network Members. The PAFF program is designed to help U.S. companies close the gap(s) in their advanced functional fabric product and technology development. To improve the time to market of these products, industry will be able to access AFFOA’s established specialized capabilities and expertise with no direct cost to your organization. The PAFF program is specifically meant for companies who have a product near commercialization or a process with a targeted improvement need that can be completed over a period of performance of up to 12 months.

AFFOA will conduct a virtual webinar on October 12 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. EST where interested companies can learn more about this program and staff can answer any questions. A recording of the webinar will be sent out to all registrants and program information will be shared via the Member Portal after the webinar.

Important Due Dates:

Pre-proposals should be submitted via email to proposals@affoa.org by 5:00 p.m. PST on November 8, 2023.

Full proposals should be submitted via email to proposals@affoa.org by 5:00 p.m. PST on December 12, 2023.

Please note that participation in the PAFF program is contingent on being an AFFOA member. If you are interested in becoming a member of AFFOA’s network or learning more, please contact membership@affoa.org.

September 26, 2023

Source: AFFOA