Lotus Teknik Tekstil Invests In ANDRITZ Metris All-In-One Digitalization Platform For Its New Nonwovens Line

GRAZ, Austria— August 29, 2023 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Türkiye, to install a Metris All-In-One digitalization platform for its new WetlaceTM CP nonwovens production line from ANDRITZ. The integration will be finalized in September 2023.

The Metris All-in-One platform developed by ANDRITZ provides full support for industrial plants throughout their entire life cycle. It combines a complete range of functionalities for professional production management, simulation and optimization using the latest artificial intelligence methods, plus cyber security, and condition monitoring with smart sensors in an integrated approach.

It will support Lotus Teknik Tekstil in further optimizing the operating efficiency of its ANDRITZ Wetlace CP line by

ensuring a stable production process via data collection and process monitoring,

reducing operational costs through optimized production traceability and energy monitoring,

improving final product quality thanks to a stable process, and

reducing production waste by optimizing raw material management.

Ceyhun Zincirkiran, co-owner and managing director of Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., says: “We have already gained positive experience with a Metris installation on our spunlace line from ANDRITZ, and so we are confident that the comprehensive Metris All-In-One solution will take the production performance of our new ANDRITZ Wetlace CP line to an even higher level.”

Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. is a leading nonwoven roll good producer and a member of the Sapro group, one of the top three producers of wet wipes globally.

Posted: August 29, 2023

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP