Piana Nonwovens Achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems Certification From NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — July 14, 2023 — Piana Nonwovens has received ISO 14001 certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF company, for its environmental management system. The Georgia and Arizona based textile facilities specialize in vertically and cross-lapped nonwovens. Since 2015 and 2019, in each location respectively, the company has manufactured a variety of intermediate products that are behind many of the common household products used today.

The ISO 14001 standard describes requirements that identify opportunities for continuous improvement to avoid, minimize and reduce environmental impacts across the organization. The standard also enables organizations to set environmental performance targets and demonstrate proactive initiatives, from a life-cycle perspective. ISO 14001 is the world’s most recognized environmental management system and supports the environmental pillar of sustainability.

Achieving ISO 14001 certification through NSF-ISR, an independent third-party organization, demonstrates Piana Nonwovens’ commitment to improving business practices and environmental processes by developing a system that establishes and communicates its environmental performance.

“As an organization, our work is backed by the purpose of continual improvement and a responsibility to our stakeholders,” said Daniela Leal, Sustainability Manager at Piana Technology. “We are proud to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the environmental integrity of our operations.”

Posted: July 14, 2023

Source: Piana Technology