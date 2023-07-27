Andritz Buys Dan-Web Machinery

Austria-based Andritz has signed an agreement to acquire Dan-Web Machinery A/S, a Denmark-based supplier of technologies for airlaid nonwovens used in baby diapers, feminine care, incontinence products and wipes applications, among other applications. The acquisition will strengthen Andritz’s nonwoven portfolio.

“I am delighted about joining forces with ANDRITZ,”said Kurt Soerensen, president of Dan-Web, “As part of the ANDRITZ GROUP, our product portfolio will be integrated into first-class process applications. Our common approach is to put a focus on further developing the range of environmentally friendly production technologies for the nonwovens industry.”

July/Augustu 2023