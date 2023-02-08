INDEX™ 2023 Exhibitor Preview: DiloGroup

EBERBACH, Germany — February 8, 2023 — This year and in quick succession, there will be two flagship exhibitions for the textile and nonwovens industries. The first one – INDEX in Geneva from April 18 to 21, 2023 – for textile production with special focus on disposable textiles used in hygiene, medicine and similar applications, followed by ITMA in Milan from June 8 to 14, 2023 which shows the latest developments in textile machinery. This most important exhibition of its kind presents investments in the textile production process which meet the latest ecological demands for sustainability, recycling and reduction in energy consumption.

DiloGroup plans to participate in both exhibitions and present at INDEX the latest developments in needling technology in anticipation of the machinery exhibition ITMA and to draw the visitors’ attention to the latest demands of environmental sustainability in nonwoven production. The research work of DiloGroup traditionally focuses on production lines for the webforming and needling of staple fibre material. After years of gradual advancements in the intense needling technology, we have succeeded in achieving the industrial scale of “MicroPunch” intense needling technology.

Good abrasion resistance of this intensely needled material allows the production of apparel, artificial leather, battery separators and filter media as well as medical and hygiene nonwovens.

The production of comfort tissues with a weight range of 30 to approx. 60 g/m2 made from fine fibre blends using polyester and viscose has been a domain of the water-entangling technology so far. This product being a typical disposable is in the crossfire regarding sustainability and recyclability. Therefore biodegradable or decomposable fibre material is the target for more environmental sustainability.

In addition, for the evaluation of a web consolidation process, low carbon emission and low energy consumption are important criteria.

The classical needling technology and its qualification for the production of lightweight nonwovens at low cost/kg has been technologically and economically proved in the meantime after many years of research work. It has become possible by an intense concentration of needles in the board and very fine barbs on these specialty needles which allow an economic mounting and quick exchange due to a new module design.

Compared to water-entangling lines, the “MicroPunch” needling line provides a drastic reduction in energy consumption (electricity and gas).

In view of heavily increased costs for electricity and gas, this reduced consumption has a great impact on the total cost for a kilogram of finished product in many countries.

We look forward to welcoming you at our booth # 2010 during INDEX.

Posted: February 8, 2023

Source: DiloGroup