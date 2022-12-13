Avgol® Wins Supplier Excellence Award From Procter & Gamble

BANGKOK — December 9, 2022 — Avgol®, an Indorama Ventures Limited company, has been honoured with the prestigious Supplier Excellence Award by leading global brand Procter & Gamble.

The award was in recognition of Avgol, a global leader in the manufacture of high-performance nonwoven fabric solutions, ‘being a notable and valuable supplier over the last fiscal year’ to the P&G Baby Care Business Unit.

Avgol CEO Tommi Bjornman said receiving the honour from P&G for the first time is a source of great pride for the company. “The assessment process for the award focuses on us as the supplier showing outstanding contributions across a range of key categories,” he said. “I am delighted and proud that the Avgol team was unanimously identified as being strongest in terms of our collaboration with the customer, as well as in our continuous improvement efforts across all regions of P&G’s global Baby Care program.

“It was heartening that, in making the award, P&G further noted that Avgol’s efforts have significantly assisted in their own commercial growth during a challenging period for the Hygiene market,” he said.

In 2018, Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL) acquired majority ownership of Avgol, resulting in a focused and faster growth of Avgol Nonwovens.

“With the combined financial, technical, commercial strength and expertise of Avgol and IVL, Avgol has been working hard to develop innovative products, putting sustainability front and centre in our plans for the future and ensuring we deliver the very best product and service to our customers around the world,” Tommi said.

“This award is recognition of the incredible efforts of the whole team, and I am proud and humble to have received this award on behalf of the company.”

Source: Avgol®