Mogul To Start A New Bicomponent PET Line

BASPINAR-GAZIANTEP, Turkey — November 28, 2022 — Mogul is scheduled to start a new PET bicomponent line in Q3 of 2023.

The new line will have same core/sheath tiptrilobal filament cross section type bicomponent PET spunbond line configuration as first line but will provide some improvements and additional features compared to first line. Mogul PET bico fabrics are sold under Buffalo brand.

The new bicomponent pet line will provide area thermal bonded flatbonded fabrics in round and tiptrilobal filament shapes in low denier, with an estimated weight range of 17-180 grams and line width of 365 cm (144’’) and name plate capacity around 6,000 metric tons per year. As a key player in the PET spunbond segment Mogul also runs two mono PET spunbond lines with point and flatbond as well as round and trilobal section filaments sold under Mopet brand.

The new line will mainly target hi-tech applications like filtration, automotive, composites, home care, etc.

Posted: November 28, 2022

Source: Mogul Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.