Wet Wipe Specialist Albaad Appoints Jacob Heen To CEO

OCHTRUP, Germany / MASSUOT YITZAHK, Israel — October 19, 2022 — A breath of fresh air at the management level of Albaad: The specialist for wet wipes and tampons appoints Jacob Heen as its new chief executive officer. Heen will take over the position on November 15.

In total, Jacob Heen has over 25 years of experience as head of the finance department of large and leading companies in the Israeli economy and the international market. He holds an undergraduate degree in Economics and Business Administration, and an MBA with specializations in Finance and Information Systems, from Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv.

Miki Lazer, Albaad’s Chairman of the Board, is pleased to have recruited the financial specialist: “We have no doubt that Jacob’s extensive knowledge, skills and experience will help him continue to lead Albaad in a positive direction.”

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dan Mesika, the outgoing Albaad CEO, for leading the company with wisdom, devotion, and great success in the past seven years.

Posted: October 19, 2022

Source: Albaad