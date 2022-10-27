Compamed 2022: Greater Comfort And Longer Wear Time With Freudenberg’s Elastic Superabsorbers For Wound Dressings

WEINHEIM, Germany— October 27, 2022 — Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg) has just launched an elastic variant of its flexible superabsorbers for modern wound dressings. These superabsorbers increase the comfort level for patients as well as enabling longer wear time, thus reducing the frequency of dressing changes. Freudenberg is debuting the elastic superabsorbers at this year’s Compamed in Düsseldorf. Further highlights at the trade fair include components for more sustainable wound care, PU foams with directly applied silicone adhesives, and an innovative hydrophilic debridement foam. The global manufacturer will be welcoming visitors to Stand H01 in Hall 8b from November 14 – 17, 2022.

Freudenberg uses a new technology to manufacture the elastic superabsorbers. Unlike other methods, this technology does not perforate or slit the material, thus achieving a high degree of consistent elasticity. Furthermore, the technology used by Freudenberg bonds the superabsorbent fibers more uniformly with the material, thus enhancing the integrity of this layer in the wound dressing. “Our new elastic superabsorbers demonstrate yet again how Freudenberg components help increase comfort for patients, reduce the workload for nursing staff and lower healthcare costs. Our extensive technology platform and our innovative strength are the basis for this,” Dr. Henk Randau, SVP and General Manager Global Division Healthcare at Freudenberg Performance Materials, said.

Further highlights

Freudenberg is also presenting the M 1714 wound pad component, one example of a sustainable solution that simultaneously delivers on performance. The dressing consists of bio-based fibers and exhibits a smooth wound contact layer. M 1714 has been evaluated for industrial compostability and conforms to ISO 13432. This enables certification of the product biodegradability.

Wound dressing with silicone adhesive border

With Freudenberg’s silicone coated foams, manufacturers can reduce the number of process steps, thereby avoiding waste, saving energy and simplifying the supply chain. Compared with conventional foam dressings, the Freudenberg foam product also offers higher flexibility for optimal wound bed contouring and reduces the risk of infection by preventing exudate pooling. Freudenberg is showcasing the prototype of a bordered dressing with a silicone adhesive border. In addition, the variant with an extra-strong silicone border enables longer wear time, thus generating less waste.

More effective cleansing results and greater patient comfort

Freudenberg is also showcasing an innovative hydrophilic debridement foam. It is ideally suited for use in wound cavities, offers better cleansing results and reduced risk as well as greater patient comfort.

Posted: October 27, 2022

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE & Co. KG (Freudenberg)