Freudenberg Performance Materials Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal

WEINHEIM, Gerrmany — September 8, 2022 — Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg) has been awarded its first EcoVadis Silver Medal for its two UK facilities in Ebbw Vale and Littleborough. The company manufactures solutions for advanced wound care and ostomy products at these two locations. With the award, EcoVadis recognizes the company’s performance in the categories of environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. The award means that Freudenberg Performance Materials LP with its two facilities in Ebbw Vale and Littleborough ranks among the best 25% of companies rated by EcoVadis.

“The good EcoVadis rating confirms our consistent implementation of our sustainability strategy. We are working systematically to minimize our footprint and maximize our handprint,” said Dr. Henk Randau, General Manager and SVP of the Global Business Division Healthcare at Freudenberg Performance Materials. “That means we are continuously improving our energy efficiency and use of resources while at the same time supporting our customers in the medical products industry to make their processes more efficient and roll out sustainable products” Randau added.

Examples

Compostable wound pad

Only recently, the bio-based M 1714 wound pad with superior absorption for more challenging wounds was endorsed with the ECO-CHECK label. The dressing consists of a mix of bio-based fibers derived from natural sources and exhibits a smooth wound contact layer. The product has been evaluated for industrial compostability and conforms to ISO 13432.

Fewer processing steps for hydrophilic PU foam

A hydrophilic foam with a direct coating of silicone adhesives offers a significant sustainability benefit for advanced wound care. A smaller number of production and processing steps reduces complexity and energy consumption for both manufacturer and customer. Moreover, the Freudenberg solution works without additional layers of film or other liners with acrylic adhesive, which is required as a silicone carrier in conventional products.

Reduction in CO2 emissions

In 2021, Freudenberg achieved a significant year-on-year reduction in CO2 emissions at the Ebbw Vale and Littleborough locations alone. The key factor for this achievement was the switch to green power. It is planned to implement further energy efficiency measures on a yearly basis. Currently, the focus lies on installing heat exchanger technology.

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials