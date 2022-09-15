Achieve Maximum Softness In Nonwoven Hygiene Products With Haptic Measuring Device From emtec Electronic

LEIPZIG, Germany — September 14, 2022 — When it comes to rethinking hygiene products, it pays to have hard data on hand. Specific, objective knowledge about the haptic qualities of wet wipes, diapers, or feminine sanitary pads, for example, can lead to the development of a more aesthetically pleasing product line geared toward the preferences of the target market. Even small changes can make a huge impact in terms of optimizing product quality.

At this year’s Hygienix conference, device manufacturer emtec Electronic GmbH will present information about the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, which delivers precise data about the haptic qualities of softness, smoothness, and stiffness of nonwoven products. In addition, the TSA is able to objectively measure deformation and recovery characteristics.

To illustrate: When producing hygienic nonwoven products such as wet wipes or diapers, technicians want to know the effects of different lotions on the way the product feels to the touch. The disadvantages of the traditional hand-panel method include the time it takes to organize and the subjective results, which must be repeated and averaged to arrive at a reliable hand-feel value. The TSA, on the other hand, allows for on-the-go measurements within seconds. The handy digital solution provides a numerical value for each measured parameter, as well as a calculated overall hand-feel value that has been shown to correlate very well with the results from traditional hand panel tests.

The device uses an innovative sound-based measuring principle to simulate the sensory capabilities of the human hand, allowing precise measurements of a material’s softness, smoothness, and stiffness. In addition, the elasticity, plasticity, and hysteresis are determined using a deformation measurement.

Find out more about how the TSA from emtec Electronic can help manufacturers of nonwoven hygiene products achieve maximum comfort by stopping by the emtec tabletop exhibit at the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel during the Hygienix conference.

Posted: September 15, 2022

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH