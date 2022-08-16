Michelman To Spotlight Fiber-Polymer Interface Adhesion Expertise And Solutions For Technical Textile Applications At CAMX 2022

CINCINNATI, Ohio — August 16, 2022 — Michelman is a manufacturer of advanced materials, including fiber sizing and surface modifiers used to produce reinforced plastic composites. The company — focused on the development and production of innovative and novel water-based functional dispersions and emulsions of polymers, resins, and waxes — will showcase its Hydrosize® and Hydrosize Carbon fiber sizing solutions and its Unyte™ technologies for technical textiles at CAMX 2022.

Hydrosize is Michelman’s flagship line of sizing solutions designed for use in the manufacturing of glass, carbon, and natural fibers, including both chopped and continuous formats. They are used as lubricants, film formers, sizing agents, and binders during fiber manufacturing and composite processing. This technology allows fiber manufacturers to optimize the interfacial adhesion between the polymers and fibers by tailoring their reinforcement fibers’ surface chemistry to the matrix resin’s chemistry. This improved interface adhesion helps fiber producers and composite manufacturers produce stronger, lighter, and more durable composite parts.

Michelman will also feature its line of Hydrosize Carbon solutions that allow customers to leverage carbon fiber’s unique qualities and produce higher-quality composite parts. It also helps further exploit the traditional benefits of composites: design freedom, consolidation of parts, and integration of functionality while meeting light-weighting initiatives. Composites that require high-temperature processing typically require the use of high-temperature polyamide, polyimide, PPS, and PAEK-based resins.

Select Hydrosize Carbon grades provide excellent thermal stability and are specifically designed to withstand elevated processing and subsequent applications. Furthermore, the various grades offer a wide variety of solutions depending on resin compatibility, fiber type, and desired composite performance.

According to Steve Bassetti, Michelman’s director, Global Marketing for the company’s Fibers & Composites business group: “While fiber sizing accounts for a small percent of the finished product, it has a significant impact on the final properties of composite parts. Optimizing fiber polymer interfacial adhesion with Hydrosize enhances the performance of numerous mechanical and chemical properties, including thermal and hydrolytic stability, corrosion resistance, heat and oil resistance, impact strength, tensile and flexural strengths, compressive strength, fatigue performance, and electrical conductivity. It is a critical component that produces high-quality, high-performance composites.”

Michelman’s Unyte brand is a versatile family of water-based technologies that help achieve advanced form and function in woven and nonwoven materials used in the design of technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics. These solutions enhance textile products’ performance by improving adhesion, binding, processability, and chemical & heat resistance. The Unyte Bind series offers multiple solutions that improve fiber-to-fiber adhesion. Unyte Grip promotes the adhesion between fibers and polymeric matrices, helping to improve various functional or mechanical properties. Unyte Slip is beneficial for fabrics, nonwovens, and pre-pregs that need to be stacked or rolled without sticking together. Finally, Unyte Resist products are designed to provide excellent wet-out and moisture/chemical resistance to fabrics. They impart performance benefits, including chemical resistance, water resistance, and hydrophobicity under humid conditions to fabrics, wovens, and nonwovens.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #X26 at CAMX 2022, to be held October 17-20, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Posted August 16, 2022

Source: Michelman