Freudenberg Performance Materials Introduces Freudenberg Friction Inserts

WEINHEIM, Germany — August 11, 2022 — Freudenberg Performance Materials is introducing Freudenberg Friction Inserts to trade visitors at WindEnergy, the leading trade fair for the international wind energy industry. Freudenberg Friction Inserts is a unique technology aimed at increasing the power density of wind turbines. Freudenberg Performance Materials will be welcoming WindEnergy visitors to Stand 531 in Hall B6.

The Freudenberg Friction Inserts (FFI) technology is based on a special very thin nonwoven carrier material coated on one side with hard particles. The FFI are customized to fit each application, in terms of both the geometry and the construction parameters of the connection. As they do not create a gap they can be applied exactly where they are needed.

When placed in the joint, these hard particles penetrate into the surfaces of the two joining parts creating a micro interlock, thus reliably increasing the friction coefficient and achieving higher torque transmission in connections. This results in higher performance and a significant improvement in the efficiency of wind turbines. In addition, it enables the downsizing of components without compromising performance, reducing weight and material.

Increased safety and efficiency

Thanks to the innovative technology, FFI help to improve the reliability of connections and thus of the entire wind turbine. Furthermore, they eliminate slipping and prevent fretting of connections.

Wide range of applications for Freudenberg Friction Inserts

Other examples of applications for FFI are highly loaded flange connections between the rotor shaft and gearbox, connections between the main bearing and the machine carrier housing, the gearbox to generator, or at the pitch gear or ring gear. Precision-designed for their intended use, they increase the friction co-efficient between two components.

Joint stand with sister companies

The leading technology expert and market leader for sophisticated and novel applications in sealing technology Freudenberg Sealing Technologies will be exhibiting highlight topics, such as Seventomatic S95 for oil lubricated main shaft bearings, piston accumulators for wind turbine pitch control, MP/TP seals for offshore wind turbine foundation structures, gaskets for hydrogen electrolyzer.

Klüber Lubrication, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, is presenting its comprehensive range of predictive maintenance services designed to achieve high machine availability with lower costs.

Posted August 16, 2022

Source: Freudenberg