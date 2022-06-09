World Of Wipes® International Conference Features Industry Experts Addressing Key Issues To Help Attendees Meet New Challenges

CARY, NC — June 9, 2022 — Industry participants at the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference will gain valuable insights from 23 recognized experts addressing key issues exclusively focused on the wipes industry.

The industry leaders will tackle topics on wipes sustainability, supply chain, consumer trends, packaging, disinfection technologies, and flushability at the WOW conference, June 27-30, at the Marriott Marquis.

INDA is expecting more than 475 participants at WOW, making attendance at the event highly valuable for both its relevant content on key issues and great potential for making business connections.

Information-Packed Conference Program

Headlining the action, the WOW conference will feature 23 industry speakers from such leading organizations as Euromonitor International, University of San Diego Hahn School of Nursing, the Responsible Flushing Alliance, Water Services Association of Australia and Ecolab.

Expert presenters include Procter & Gamble’s Sergio Barbarino on recycling wipes; Amcor’s David Clark on packaging sustainability; Rockline Industries’ Carlos Giraldo and Berry Global’s Jake Smith on supply chain and Kline & Company’s Laura Mahecha on consumer cleaning wipes trends.

The thought leaders will address the following eight themes: Circular and Sustainable Wipes, Supply Chain Challenges in Wipes, Nonwoven Substrates for More Sustainable Wipes, Trends in the Wipes Market and Among Consumers, Disinfection Concerns and New Technologies, and Sustainable Wipe Packaging Trends and Developments in Flushability Issues.

To learn more about the speakers and their presentation topics, see the full program on the WOW website.

Expanded Networking

WOW 2022 will open with a Welcome Reception on June 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Vu Rooftop Bar where attendees will enjoy breathtaking city views from the 22nd floor, with cocktails and food.

As a sign of the strong interest by WOW participants to make and renew connections, over 50 companies have registered to display their innovative product offerings during two 90-minute evening receptions on June 28-29.

In response to industry demand for in-person networking, WOW 2022 event will feature 11 hours of face-to-face engagement and also include a first-time attendee mentorship program and breakfast connections.

New INDA President and Awards

INDA’s new President Tony Fragnito and INDA President Emeritus Dave Rousse, will open the conference program with remarks on June 28. The leaders also will present the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award and 2022 World of Wipes Innovation Award®.

Three finalists for the prestigious World of Wipes Innovation Award – Bast Fibre, Fitesa and Nice-Pak – will present their products on June 28 to the attendees who will vote for the winner.

The Lifetime Technical Achievement Award will be revealed at the event and recognize an individual whose technical achievements over a career of 20 years or more have meaningfully contributed to the growth of the nonwovens industry.

WOW 2022 begins with the WIPES Academy, a 1.5-day value-added wipes training opportunity on June 27-28.

To register for WOW 2022 or reserve a tabletop display, see www.worldofwipes.org. Also, download the INDA app for attendee, speaker and exhibitor information and other updates.

Posted: June 9, 2022

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry