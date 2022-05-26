Techtextil 2022 Exhibitor Preview: Sitip S.p.A.

CENE, Italy — May 26, 2022 — Industry experts from all over the world meet every two years at Techtextil, the trade fair about the new developments in technical textiles, functional apparel fabrics and nonwovens offered by companies from all over the world. Techtextil offers exhibitors and visitors an insight into the latest developments in the industry, as well as additional technical inspiration.

Techtextil is one of the most important trade fairs for Sitip, Italian company with over 60 years of experience, specialized in the production of synthetic warp-knitted fabrics for the technical industrial world, and stretch and circular fabrics for the world of clothing.

As sustainability in one of the major topic at Techtextil, Sitip will present its excellence among the production of fabrics as result of a path towards sustainability reached by the company over the years.

Participating in a special Forum about innovative fabrics organized by the Agency ICE, promoting abroad the Italian companies and their internationalization, as examples of the latest developments Sitip is bringing to the fair a list of fabrics part of the NATIVE Sustainable Textiles collection, a technology applied to fabrics made with recycled yarns and low-environmental-impact chemicals with reduced consumption of natural resources

Visit Sitip S.p.A. at Hall 12.1 B45

Source: Sitip S.p.A.