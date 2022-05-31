Techtextil 2022 Exhibitor Preview: Carrington Textiles — Biodegradable Fabrics For Workwear

ADLINGTON, England — May 31, 2022 — Being the first textile manufacturer to use biodegradable technology to produce workwear fabrics, Carrington Textiles has announced their focus on the promotion of Orca and Hawksbill, as well as on their latest flame retardant addition, Flamestat 250, at Techtextil 2022.

Recently launched during their ‘Weaving Sustainability into our Fabrics’ campaign, where the company released their newest fabrics Constance 210, Balaton 255, Kielder 185, Delamere (210 & 245), and Rivington (205 & 220), Carrington Textiles’ Orca and Hawksbill stand out for their addition of the new CiCLO fibre.

The CiCLO technology is a sustainable textiles ingredient in the form of an additive that is combined with polyester at the very beginning of the fibre making process. When CiCLO polyester ends up in the environment either through washing or end of life of the garment, it behaves like natural fibres, in turn reducing microplastic pollution and textile accumulation.

Hawksbill’s composition includes 65% CiCLO polyester and 35% organic cotton. While Orca incorporates 26% recycled CiCLO polyester, 29% virgin CiCLO polyester and 35% Better Cotton. Hawksbill and Orca are the sustainable alternative to the company’s bestselling fabric, Tomboy.

These two fabrics are made following Carrington Textiles’ usual rigorous quality standards, so they not only offer the best performance and durability to the end user, but also greatly reduce their impact on the environment when the life of the garment comes to an end.

Carrington Textiles’ Managing Director, Neil Davey, says: “It’s great to be able to attend exhibitions once again. We have invested a great deal of resources into R&D to bring these sustainable fabrics to market and have already had excellent feedback from customers and partners. We are delighted to be showing them face to face to customers and all those interested at Techtextil”.

Antistatic flame retardant durability

Contrary to the business model of fast fashion retailers, increasing the life of garments is a key focus of Carrington Textiles with the utilisation of fabrics that can withstand industrial washes and multiple uses.

Flamestat 250 gsm, a new member of the Flamestat family, is guaranteed to last the lifetime of the garment due to its robust construction. With 75% cotton, 24% polyester and 1% antistatic, this fabric’s flame retardancy is to the standards EN ISO 11612, EN ISO 14116 index 3 and EN ISO 11611; while its antistatic properties are to the EN ISO 1149-3-5 standard.

New commercial video

Carrington Textiles has also announced that they have been working behind the scenes in the last few months to create their new commercial video. This film is the company’s newest visual asset that aims to reflect the manufacturer’s culture, global reach and sustainable message.

For the production of the video Carrington Textiles worked with their colleagues in Europe and Asia to create a short visual representation of the values that drive the company. This new commercial video is to be screened at their stand during Techtextil 2022 and available on the Carrington Textiles’ social media channels from the beginning of June.

