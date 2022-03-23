Monique Buch Appointed As Lenzing’s Vice President Of Global Nonwovens Business

LENZING, Austria — March 23, 2022 — Lenzing Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Monique Buch as the new Vice President Global Nonwovens Business, effective March 1, 2022. This strategic appointment underscores Lenzing’s unwavering commitment to drive the future development of the nonwovens industry, strengthen its leadership role, and create a zero-carbon future for the industry.

In her new role, Monique will spearhead the strategic development and growth of Lenzing’s nonwovens business, while delivering value to its current customer base and growing into new segments through the development of sustainable, innovative and pioneering fiber solutions. Furthermore, Monique will be responsible for driving the implementation of a variety of strategic priorities to foster the development of the VEOCELTM brand while delivering its brand promise for customers and partners across the value chain.

“The nonwovens segment represents a core part of Lenzing’s overall business, and we see tremendous growth opportunities in this sector,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing. “Monique is a proficient leader in commercial, strategic and growth management. With extensive experience in the global nonwovens and industrial business across various B2B manufacturing environments, she is excellently positioned to bolster growth of the nonwovens business globally, while advancing our goal towards a more sustainable future for the nonwovens industry.”

“I am excited to get started and look forward to leading the business towards its sustainability goals and taking the nonwovens business to the next level. Our goal is to be a talent driven, global player with a passion for creating value for our customers, the planet we live on, and our stakeholders. At VEOCELTM, we have a deep commitment to be a ’responsible natural care brand‘. Every action we take demonstrates our care for the environment and future generations,” said Monique.

From March 01, 2022, onwards, Jürgen Eizinger will take on the role of Senior Commercial Director, EU/AM/MEA. Leveraging his core competence and experience in sales and marketing of nonwovens across Europe, Turkey and the Middle East, Jürgen will oversee the delivery of customer excellence and drive commercial success in the key markets of the nonwovens business. He will also focus on strengthening partnerships within the industry to progress the sustainability agenda, through his position as board member of EDANA and his recent appointment as board member of INDA.

In his 27 years with Lenzing, Heinrich Jakob has been pivotal in driving the transformation of the nonwovens business into a truly global portfolio that contributes greatly to Lenzing’s overall business growth. Heinrich will start his well-deserved retirement in October 2022. The Managing Board of Lenzing Group would like to sincerely thank him for his exceptional achievements at Lenzing.

Posted: March 23, 2022

Source: The Lenzing Group