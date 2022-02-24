Neenah Invests In Meltblown Capacity To Meet Increased Demand

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — February 24, 2022 — Neenah, Inc., a global manufacturer of specialty materials focused on filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials, and imaging & packaging, announced a 25 million euro investment in new meltblown capacity in our German filtration facility.

Neenah is committed to accelerating growth in life science and industrial filtration markets. Our portfolio of meltblown products promotes higher filtration efficacy and lower energy usage, which our customers value. Our electrostatically charged NeenahPure® media solutions support HVAC, air pollution control, and air purification systems, delivering market leading efficiencies >99.9%.

“Clean air and water are critical to our communities and environment. Meltblown technology effectively removes harmful particles from the air we breathe and the water we drink. This new meltblown line intensifies our innovation efforts and allows us to continue to grow with our customers,” said President and CEO Julie Schertell.

While this investment provides an opportunity for new growth, it also supports the needs of our existing customers. The new meltblown line is expected to be online in mid-2024.

Posted: February 24, 2022

Source: Neenah, Inc.